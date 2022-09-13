Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:DIAX)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,306. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

