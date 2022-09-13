Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NKG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 14,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 530.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 190,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160,203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.