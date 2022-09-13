Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NKG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 14,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
