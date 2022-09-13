Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

