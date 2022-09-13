Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.