Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 107,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

