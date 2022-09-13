nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVT opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
