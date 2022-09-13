O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 1,068,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

