O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.
O-I Glass Price Performance
NYSE OI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.