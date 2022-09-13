O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

