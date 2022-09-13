Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 7.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.98 and last traded at 3.05. 41,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,060,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.02.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oatly Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Oatly Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.