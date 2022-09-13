Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.46

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 79104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

