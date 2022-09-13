Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 552.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Odyssey Group International Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of ODYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 156,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,285. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
