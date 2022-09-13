Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 552.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Odyssey Group International Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of ODYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 156,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,285. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

