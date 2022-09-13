OG Fan Token (OG) Price Reaches $6.10 on Top Exchanges

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.10 or 0.00029883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

