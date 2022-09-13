Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $29.83 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

