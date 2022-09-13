ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ON24 by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

