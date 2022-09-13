One Capital Management LLC Has $37.18 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6,311.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 35,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

