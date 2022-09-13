One Capital Management LLC Sells 8,739 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,060,677 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

