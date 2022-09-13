One Capital Management LLC Takes $47.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,904,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,032,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

RPV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,483. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

