Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,748. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

