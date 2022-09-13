Oppenheimer Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $23.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

