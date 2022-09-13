Oppenheimer Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Lovesac Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

See Also

