Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $87.00. 346,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,555,883 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $77.08.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

