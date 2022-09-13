Oracle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 78,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of 169% compared to the typical volume of 29,275 call options.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. 29,423,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

