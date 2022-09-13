Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN remained flat at $32.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

