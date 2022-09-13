Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

