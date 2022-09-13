Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Holdings Increased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 195.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Outset Medical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,988 shares of company stock worth $873,714. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

