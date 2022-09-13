Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 973,918 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises 1.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,357. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.