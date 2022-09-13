Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE:OMI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 24,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 91,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 239.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 82,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

