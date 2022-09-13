Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,623. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

