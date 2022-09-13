Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of PTN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

