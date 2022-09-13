Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $39.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

