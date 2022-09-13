Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.3 days.

Park Lawn stock remained flat at $21.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

