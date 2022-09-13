Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $943.92 million and $9.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018680 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

