PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock remained flat at $5.17 on Tuesday. 9,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,129. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of -512.49 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

