Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Pennon Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

