Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,864,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,617 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 13.4% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 7.72% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,393,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. 62,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,786. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

