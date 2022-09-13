PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.