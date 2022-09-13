Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

PTRUF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,365. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

