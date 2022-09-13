Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 698,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

