Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,055.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.