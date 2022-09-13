Phase 2 Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,972 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. S&P Global accounts for 4.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 4,325.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 97,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,001. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

