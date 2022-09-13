Phase 2 Partners LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. StoneX Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,538. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,621,218.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares in the company, valued at $31,621,218.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,131 shares of company stock worth $7,708,555 in the last three months. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

