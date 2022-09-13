Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,903,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000. Hippo accounts for about 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Hippo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hippo during the first quarter worth $34,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hippo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 113,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.