Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,000. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 4.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after buying an additional 214,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $23,279,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NYSE NTB traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

