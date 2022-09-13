Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 1.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $11.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,987. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $771.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.