Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases Shares of 288,975 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Taylor Morrison Home makes up 2.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 31,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

