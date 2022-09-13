Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 48,210 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,210 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for approximately 2.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.59% of Preferred Bank worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,522. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

