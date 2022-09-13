Philosophy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners makes up about 1.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 50.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 976,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

