Philosophy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 0.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Arco Platform worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 317,744 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after buying an additional 204,216 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

