Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Phoenix Motor Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 47,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,605. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00.
Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor
About Phoenix Motor
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix Motor (PEV)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.