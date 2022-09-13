Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 47,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,605. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

About Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

