Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $166,639.45 and approximately $4,224.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.08 or 0.07798847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00290206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00718539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00586348 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.